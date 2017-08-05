It's Not About Echo Chambers

Since the announcement of Newsvine's impending shutdown, we've had many discussions about finding a new home. Several suggestions have been made, each with their merits and weaknesses. Many plan to or already have joined Newstalkers and minds.com, some will head to Fox News, and some plan to keep in touch via other social media.

While I'm sure we all (well, maybe not all) appreciate the invitation to join Newstalkers, those issuing the invitation must be aware that we all have reasons for joining, or not joining, any new site, and that they have no right to expect us to justify that reasoning to them. Invitations aren't really sincere invitations if they can't be turned down. Invitations aren't, well, inviting, if we are shamed for not accepting them, or for accepting an invitation elsewhere.

No, most of us aren't looking for echo chambers or safe spaces, and to imply or say outright that we are is insulting. We're looking for respectful debate and discussion, both with those who share our views, and those who don't. I know it's tempting to think otherwise at times, but notice that our most active nations are those such as 1.PD and ButtHeads, where all views are welcome, so long as they are presented and defended respectfully. The nations that don't allow opposing views, even when compliant with COH, tend to be our least active nations.

Also be aware that some of us have been harassed, stalked, threatened with doxing, and have been the repeated targets of vile insults, especially in the absence of professional moderation. To ask those Viners to voluntarily engage with those who have been their long-term tormentors on another site is dismissing their legitimate concerns. Remember, none of us does this to put food on the table. It's a leisure activity, and nobody should be expected to be insulted or perhaps put their safety in danger just to belong to a website for fun.

So when a Viner expresses hesitancy to accept your invitation, or talks about heading to another party, please accept that graciously. In so doing, you increase the chance that that Viner will look favorably on that invitation in future, assuming it is a standing one. Also, I'm fairly sure that most of us are members of more than one site, so joining minds.com does not preclude us from joining Newstalkers.

This, of course, is not aimed at Perrie or Dowser, who have been friendly, helpful, and accommodating.