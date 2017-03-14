Newsvine

Charleston Gazette-Mail | WV Senate bill eliminates mine safety enforcement

wvgazettemail.com
Seeded on Tue Mar 14, 2017 4:01 PM
    State safety inspectors wouldn’t inspect West Virginia’s coal mines anymore. They would conduct “compliance visits and education.”

    Violations of health and safety standards wouldn’t produce state citations and fines, either. Mine operators would receive “compliance assistance visit notices.”

    And West Virginia regulators wouldn’t have authority to write safety and health regulations. Instead, they could only “adopt policies ... [for] improving compliance assistance” in the state’s mines.

     

