PATRICK JOSEPH HAVERTY spent the first five and a half years of his life in Tuam mother and baby home.
Sitting in local historian Catherine Corless’s house, Haverty tells TheJournal.ie that the formal recognition that “a significant number” of children’s remains have been discovered in sewage containers at the old mother and baby home site is “bittersweet”.
'You were just a bastard in their eyes. But they can't hide from the truth now'
