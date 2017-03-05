Newsvine

Sandy-2021492

About Articles: 8 Seeds: 55 Comments: 17947 Since: Jul 2010

'You were just a bastard in their eyes. But they can't hide from the truth now'

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Sandy-2021492 View Original Article: thejournal.ie
Seeded on Sun Mar 5, 2017 8:15 AM
    Discuss:

    PATRICK JOSEPH HAVERTY spent the first five and a half years of his life in Tuam mother and baby home.

    Sitting in local historian Catherine Corless’s house, Haverty tells TheJournal.ie that the formal recognition that “a significant number” of children’s remains have been discovered in sewage containers at the old mother and baby home site is “bittersweet”.

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

    In these nations:

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor