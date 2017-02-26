Newsvine

Sandy-2021492

About Articles: 8 Seeds: 55 Comments: 17947 Since: Jul 2010

Grant Co. leaders: Ark Encounter doesn't live up to economic promise

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Sandy-2021492 View Original Article: WKYT - Home - Headlines
Seeded on Sun Feb 26, 2017 7:39 AM
    Discuss:

    The county is teetering on bankruptcy and is trying to balance the budget. Wood said they were to the point where jobs may have to be cut. He will propose a 2% payroll tax at next week’s fiscal court meeting. He blames prior fiscal courts for the budget crisis, not the Ark. But he said the Ark had not lived up to its promise.

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

    In these nations:

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor