The county is teetering on bankruptcy and is trying to balance the budget. Wood said they were to the point where jobs may have to be cut. He will propose a 2% payroll tax at next week’s fiscal court meeting. He blames prior fiscal courts for the budget crisis, not the Ark. But he said the Ark had not lived up to its promise.
Grant Co. leaders: Ark Encounter doesn't live up to economic promise
Seeded on Sun Feb 26, 2017 7:39 AM
