What a glorious day! Yes, it was a bit cold and rainy, and insanely crowded, and yes, it took about two hours to get onto the Metro train, but I made it to the Women's March on Washington. I went alone, meant to meet up with some friends who were already there, missed them, and came home with new friends. I have never seen such a positive group of people. No violence, only very occasional, very mild grumpiness over the crowding - for about half an hour, I literally could only move my head - everybody helpful, polite, and jovial. It was a last-minute decision on my part to go, and I'm so glad that I did.