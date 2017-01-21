Newsvine

Women's March on Washington

Sat Jan 21, 2017 5:25 PM
    What a glorious day!  Yes, it was a bit cold and rainy, and insanely crowded, and yes, it took about two hours to get onto the Metro train, but I made it to the Women's March on Washington.  I went alone, meant to meet up with some friends who were already there, missed them, and came home with new friends.  I have never seen such a positive group of people.  No violence, only very occasional, very mild grumpiness over the crowding - for about half an hour, I literally could only move my head - everybody helpful, polite, and jovial.  It was a last-minute decision on my part to go, and I'm so glad that I did.

