A major flood kept wreaking havoc across West Virginia this morning, as rescuers and residents continued to feel the effects of Thursday's torrential rains.
Charleston Gazette-Mail | UPDATE: Five dead in flooding, including three in Kanawha
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Fri Jun 24, 2016 8:55 AM
